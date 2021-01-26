Maine DOT releases $2.7 billion work plan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation released a $2.7 billion, three-year work plan on Monday.

It lays out repair plans for roads, highways, and bridges across the state.

Most of the money comes from state bonds and the federal government.

There are more than 2,000 individual work items.

“We get compared to New Hampshire a lot,” said Bruce Van Note, commissioner at the Maine DOT. “We have about 3.5x more land, double the roads, fifty percent more bridges, so we have to really sharpen our pencil every year.”

Among the projects: repairing 166 bridges, rehabbing 100 miles of highway, and more than 2,000 miles of paving.

