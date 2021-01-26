Maine CDC building statewide coronavirus vaccine platforms

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC announced Tuesday it’s in the process of building a pair of statewide platforms for people to sign up to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Nirav Shah says both the online and phone platforms are being built now.

Both are two to four weeks from being finished.

Shah says the reason this is only happening now is because the Trump Administration told states it was going to build this platform for the nation to use.

“What ultimately came out a system called VAMS didn’t meet anyone’s expectations,” explained Shah. “As a result, the state of Maine and many other states have declined to use it because it did not actually solve the problems we had. As a result of that, all states, including Maine, are looking for other options.”

Shah says other hospitals have similar systems in place, and the online platform is the preferred route.

However, calling the phone line will allow people to get signed up all the same.

