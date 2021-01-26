Hartland mother seeks kidney for her daughter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A mother in Hartland is making a desperate plea on behalf of her daughter for a kidney donation.

Bonnie Smart tells us her daughter Shelly Sanborn was diagnosed with a kidney disease in 2010.

After going on dialysis for several years, Shelly’s father-in-law was able to donate a kidney.

In 2017, she had rare complications related to the kidney transplant.

She had to return to dialysis and begin the search for another kidney.

No other family members are able to donate, and Bonnie says her daughter has nearly given up.

”Actually, today is my birthday, and I said this would be the best birthday present I could get if somebody could donate her a kidney. They told her on that list it would take five to six years, and she’s only been on it for three.”

Shelly has type O blood.

Those considering donating can contact Massachusetts General Hospital to start their evaluation.

You can reach the hospital by calling 617-726-6631 or 1-877-644-2860

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.