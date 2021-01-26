Advertisement

Hannaford donating $100,000 to after school programs for families impacted by COVID-19

The supermarket chain announced the donation will support the YMCA, and The Boys and Girls Club of Bangor.
(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Hannaford is donating $100,000 to support after school programs for central Maine families impacted by COVID-19.

The Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville will also benefit from the donation.

All three organizations will use the money to create healthy and safe environments for local children.

The Maine funding is one component of a $400,000 commitment from Hannaford throughout New England.

