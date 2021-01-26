Generous donation helps Downeast Community Partners continue feeding food insecure Mainers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A generous donation is helping Downeast Community Partner’s emergency food box program feed more food insecure Mainers.

The $2,500 donation from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust will provide more help to folks in Washington and Hancock Counties.

Over 400 boxes of food have already been provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program estimates with this funding, another 120 boxes will be provided to feed roughly 300 hundred people.

The boxes come with all the necessary ingredients to create a meal and feed a family of three for up to four days.

”I think that the program fits really well into Downeast Community Partners mission, which is to improve the quality of life, and reduce the impact of poverty in our community, so I think it fits really well there,” said Heather Barton-Lindloff, who oversees DCP’s nutritional programs.

DCP is encouraging anyone working with the public, such as first responders, to carry an emergency food box in their vehicle.

You can contact them directly to arrange picking up a box.

