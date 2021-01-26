Advertisement

Generous donation helps Downeast Community Partners continue feeding food insecure Mainers

The $2,500 donation from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust will provide more help to folks in Washington and Hancock Counties.
DCP Emergency Food Box Program
DCP Emergency Food Box Program(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A generous donation is helping Downeast Community Partner’s emergency food box program feed more food insecure Mainers.

The $2,500 donation from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust will provide more help to folks in Washington and Hancock Counties.

Over 400 boxes of food have already been provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program estimates with this funding, another 120 boxes will be provided to feed roughly 300 hundred people.

The boxes come with all the necessary ingredients to create a meal and feed a family of three for up to four days.

”I think that the program fits really well into Downeast Community Partners mission, which is to improve the quality of life, and reduce the impact of poverty in our community, so I think it fits really well there,” said Heather Barton-Lindloff, who oversees DCP’s nutritional programs.

DCP is encouraging anyone working with the public, such as first responders, to carry an emergency food box in their vehicle.

You can contact them directly to arrange picking up a box.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 25
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
Mills contends the state cannot afford to fully mirror federal tax cuts on CARES ACT funding...
Mills: State can’t afford to waive taxes on pandemic aid
Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home

Latest News

File image
Fire destroys home in Milo
The campaign has also supported local farmers by purchasing tens-of-thousands of dollars worth...
Hunger relief campaign raises over $100k for Waldo County
Chief Craig Worster is making his case to Millinocket’s Board of Appeals.
Former Millinocket Police Chief appealing town’s decision to fire him
Scammers are taking aim at Maine’s elderly population who want to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Scammers take aim at elderly Mainers seeking COVID-19 vaccine
Sea urchins have devoured the kelp forests of the Aleutian Islands and are now feasting on the...
Team of researchers and educators support an effort to boost sea urchin farming in New England