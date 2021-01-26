Advertisement

Former Millinocket Police Chief appealing town’s decision to fire him

Chief Craig Worster is making his case to Millinocket’s Board of Appeals.
By Connor Clement and Courtney Cortright
Jan. 26, 2021
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -Millinocket’s Former Police Chief is appealing the town’s decision to fire him.

Members are in executive session where talks are in the fourth hour.

Worster was let go in December of 2020 and has been the subject of controversy.

Millinocket’s Deputy Police Chief, Janet Theriault, filed a complaint against him, accusing him of the workplace and sexual harassment.

We’ll continue to update this story.

