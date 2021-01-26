Former Millinocket Police Chief appealing town’s decision to fire him

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -Millinocket’s Former Police Chief is appealing the town’s decision to fire him.

Chief Craig Worster is making his case to Millinocket’s Board of Appeals.

Members are in executive session where talks are in the fourth hour.

Worster was let go in December of 2020 and has been the subject of controversy.

Millinocket’s Deputy Police Chief, Janet Theriault, filed a complaint against him, accusing him of the workplace and sexual harassment.

We’ll continue to update this story.

