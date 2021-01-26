COVID-19 outbreaks at bus company for Bangor schools, Augusta construction site

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Cyr Bus Line in Bangor.

That outbreak has forced Bangor schools to move to remote learning for the week because there aren’t enough bus drivers to get students to class.

Mike Cyr, the Vice President of Cyr Bus Line, tells TV5 there have been 12 confirmed cases. He says 11 are active as of Tuesday.

Cyr also says they’ve hired some additional drivers and expect to be back in service for Bangor schools on Monday.

The CDC is also investigating an outbreak among Cianbro workers at a construction site at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta.

There are 11 coronavirus cases.

This is the second outbreak at the work site.

