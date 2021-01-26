Clinton man arrested after allegedly assaulting sheriff’s deputy

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) -

A Clinton man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he didn’t show up for a court appearance on a drug trafficking charge.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, when they went to arrest 60-year-old James Simonson on Sunday, he ran away after a struggle that injured a deputy.

They say they caught up to Simonson on Monday evening.

He’s facing several charges including escape, assault on a officer, and violating conditions of release.

Simonson is being held without bail.

