Camp Capella Polar Dip a go this winter

There are several ways to participate this year.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Camp Capella in Dedham is keeping a time honored tradition going this winter.

The camp will hold its annual Polar Dip next month.

It’s one of their largest fundraisers of the year.

All the money goes to sending someone with disabilities to summer camp.

There are several ways to participate this year.

You can be there in person on February 27th to jump into the icy waters of Phillips Lake, with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

You can pick any day of the month and get creative with your own personal dip - think a kiddie pool or a water balloon over your head.

Or, you can record a video and share it on the camp’s social media.

Finally, if the cold isn’t your thing, they have a Jittery Jumper program where you donate to avoid ice cold

waters.

All participants are asked to register online.

