Camden holds special town meeting, residents vote in cars

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Town of Camden held a special town meeting on Monday night.

But, coronavirus concerns caused it to look different.

Cars lined up at Camden Snow Bowl.

Residents at the meeting voted in favor of borrowing $2.3 million over a 17 year period to make energy and municipal improvements.

”The financing that we recieved is at an all-time low. We can not predict interest rates going forward, but the 2% loan is the lowest by a contractor we have ever seen. If we go into June we risk increases in construction costs as well as the potential for a higher interest rate,” Robert Falciani, Select Board Chair, said.

People had to stick cards outside their windows to vote.

If they wanted to speak, people flashed their headlights so an official could bring them the microphone.

It’s the first time Camden has done something like this.

“We are a town meeting form of government in Camden. The voters are the legislative body. We thought that an outdoor drive-in town meeting given the limitations and restrictions was the best option,” Audra Caler-Bell, Camden Town Manager, said.

