Brewer comes back to beat Foxcroft girls basketball, area scores

Witches trailed by 7 at the half
Brewer comes back to beat Foxcroft girls basketball, area scores
By Eric Gullickson
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Girls

Brewer 46, Foxcroft Academy 36

Bucksport 50, Searsport 34

Dexter Regional 69, Penquis Valley 6

Penobscot Valley 37, Schenck 30, OT

Winthrop 57, Hall-Dale 48

BOYS

Caribou 69, Houlton 66

Easton 55, Katahdin 46

Orono 54, John Bapst Memorial 44

Searsport 67, Sumner 50

