Brewer comes back to beat Foxcroft girls basketball, area scores
Witches trailed by 7 at the half
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Girls
Brewer 46, Foxcroft Academy 36
Bucksport 50, Searsport 34
Dexter Regional 69, Penquis Valley 6
Penobscot Valley 37, Schenck 30, OT
Winthrop 57, Hall-Dale 48
BOYS
Caribou 69, Houlton 66
Easton 55, Katahdin 46
Orono 54, John Bapst Memorial 44
Searsport 67, Sumner 50
