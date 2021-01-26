Advertisement

Box truck loaded with groceries crashes in Dyer Brook

Driver taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Maine State Police
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Truck driver from Buxton drifted off interstate in Dyer Brook early this morning
Truck driver from Buxton drifted off interstate in Dyer Brook early this morning(Maine State Police)

DYER BROOK, Maine (WABI) - A truck driver taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after his rig overturned on the interstate in Dyer Brook.

According to Maine State Police, 58-year old Mark Corriveau of Buxton, was headed south on I-95 when his truck drifted into the media and rolled over.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m.

Corriveau has non life threatening injuries, according to state police. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Buxton driver sustained non-life threatening injuries when his box truck rolled on the...
Buxton driver sustained non-life threatening injuries when his box truck rolled on the interstate in Dyer Brook early Tuesday morning(Maine State Police)

He was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital by Houlton Ambulance.

Corriveau was hauling groceries at the time of the crash.

The truck was towed from the scene.

