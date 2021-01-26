Box truck loaded with groceries crashes in Dyer Brook

Truck driver from Buxton drifted off interstate in Dyer Brook early this morning (Maine State Police)

DYER BROOK, Maine (WABI) - A truck driver taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after his rig overturned on the interstate in Dyer Brook.

According to Maine State Police, 58-year old Mark Corriveau of Buxton, was headed south on I-95 when his truck drifted into the media and rolled over.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m.

Corriveau has non life threatening injuries, according to state police. He was wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital by Houlton Ambulance.

Corriveau was hauling groceries at the time of the crash.

The truck was towed from the scene.

