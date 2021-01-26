Advertisement

BIW worker seriously injured in accident at shipyard

File photo
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATH, Maine (WMTW) - A worker at Bath Iron Works was seriously injured in a weekend accident at the shipyard.

A spokesman for the shipyard said the worker was injured on Saturday.

“We are working to provide every assistance to our fellow employee and his family. As information becomes available we will make every effort to share it and we are working on establishing a way for all those who wish to express their support and prayers to do so,” the shipyard said in a statement.

Local S6, which represents the injured worker, has created a GoFundMe page to raise money to help pay for his medical expenses.

The union said the worker’s injuries were “some of the most severe Local Lodge S6 has ever encountered.”

Union members hope to raise $20,000 for the worker and his family.

