Advertisement

Bangor High School senior science project advances to final round of competition

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor High School student has won $25 thousand dollars for his work on a fall detection system for seniors.

”That was surreal. I didn’t know I was going to be in the top 40. I thought it was going to be a pretty low chance.”

Bangor High School senior Vetri Vel is a top-40 finalist in the 2021 Regeneron Science Talent Search out of over 1,700 applicants. His project? A real-time fall detection system for seniors.

“I didn’t want it to be a wearable pendant. I just wanted it to be a wall mounted system that can monitor a space in real time. "

The device uses an inexpensive computer called a Raspberry Pi and a low resolution thermal sensor to look for fallen people.

“If it detects a few consecutive images where it thinks someone has fallen it can call for help.”

Vetri used an artificial intelligence technique called Deep Learning, training the computer what a fallen human looks like by using hundreds of test images, and teaching it to ignore false positives like pets.

“I could go down to about 150 training images without a significant drop in accuracy.”

Bangor High School STEM research coordinator Barbara Stewart says Vetri was self-propelled and worked hard on his project.

“I’m so glad that students continue to take advantages of opportunities. Bangor High School is a great place with a STEM academy to do this kind of research. We’re super proud of Vetri.”

“I think it’s a big honor and it comes with $25,000 which is a big help for college.”

Vetri plans to pursue a degree in physics, with a focus on computer science.

“Computers, how they work at a fundamental level, the level of circuits, and how they actually carry calculations.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 25
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
Mills contends the state cannot afford to fully mirror federal tax cuts on CARES ACT funding...
Mills: State can’t afford to waive taxes on pandemic aid
Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home

Latest News

File image
Fire destroys home in Milo
The campaign has also supported local farmers by purchasing tens-of-thousands of dollars worth...
Hunger relief campaign raises over $100k for Waldo County
Chief Craig Worster is making his case to Millinocket’s Board of Appeals.
Former Millinocket Police Chief appealing town’s decision to fire him
Scammers are taking aim at Maine’s elderly population who want to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Scammers take aim at elderly Mainers seeking COVID-19 vaccine