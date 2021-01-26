663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 663 new cases of coronavirus being reported by the Maine CDC.

11 more Mainers died with the virus- 5 in Cumberland County, 2 in Kennebec County, 2 in Hancock County and one each in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties.

Total deaths in MAINE now stand at 558.

Total cases are 37,708.

30,496 of those are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

59 patients with COVID-19 are listed in critical condition at hospitals. 20 are on ventilators.

Southern Maine again with the highest new case count- 128 in York County, 117 in Cumberland County, 88 in Androscoggin County.

Kennebec County recording 82 new cases.

Penobscot County is reporting 56 more cases, Franklin County with 29.

Washington County with 26 new cases, Hancock County has 20 new cases.

