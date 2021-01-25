Advertisement

Vaccination clinic focuses on Mainers with developmental disabilities

Independence Association hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Independence Association hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Getting the COVID-19 vaccine to adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers.

That was the focus of a clinic in Brunswick Monday.

Independence Association hosted the drive-thru event, which was run by Guardian Pharmacy of Maine.

According to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in October, people with Down syndrome are ten times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the general population.

Adding to their risk is the fact that many people with Down syndrome may live in congregate settings.

Independence Association serves 400-plus adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in nine Maine counties.

”The people we support are no different than anybody else. They have the same feelings, the same emotions and desires, and that was one of the motivating factors. You’re vaccinated, fully vaccinated, you’ll be able to hug the people you love,” said Ray Nagel.

We’re told about 100 staff and 70 clients received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine Monday.

