University of Maine provides update on vaccination efforts within system

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Members of the UMaine system task force on COVID-19 vaccine planning and partnership are closely watching the national vaccination efforts.

The question is when higher education students and staff can get their shots.

UMaine president Joan Ferrini-Mundy says they are in constant contact with the state.

They do not know if higher education educators are in the Phase 1B vaccination group.

They have spoken to state officials about a partnership effort, like the use of cold storage for vaccine supplies and the use of university facilities.

”Many of our communities are in fact eligible and will be increasingly through the regular state processes, but in particular we do have some examples of first responders and health related personnel on our team who are working locally to make arrangements to be vaccinated,” she says.

They say their campuses are already engaged in existing vaccination efforts.

UMaine nursing students have been helping to staff vaccine clinics.

Over the last couple of weeks they have administered more than a thousand shots.

They will be rolling out a campaign to also help with encouraging their community to get the vaccine and ramping up testing efforts in the system.

