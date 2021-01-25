Teammate of baseball legend Hank Aaron lived in Cherryfield

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Baseball legend Hank Aaron passed away Friday.

One of his teammates on the Milwaukee Braves was from Cherryfield, Maine.

Carlton Willey joined the Milwaukee Braves in 1958 to play alongside Aaron, who was with the team since 1954.

Willey pitched two strikeouts in the 1958 World Series against the New York Yankees.

He passed away in 2009.

Nancy Willey is the former wife of Carlton. She remembers both he and Aaron as being humble and quiet.

”They kind of struck it off because of their similar personalities. What I remember of him, of course Carlton knew him better, I knew him around the ballpark and anything we had to attend together. But he was a gentleman, he was very humble, and I was glad I had the opportunity to meet him.”

Nancy has signed bats and baseballs from both Carlton and Aaron.

