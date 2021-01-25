Sunny, Breezy & Cold Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a sunny Monday. At the same time, strong low pressure remains spinning over the Maritimes. This will result in another breezy day. The northwest wind will average 10-15 MPH today with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Temperatures will be in the 20s for most spots with a few locales up north and in the mountains staying in the teens so with the wind on top of that, expect wind chills to feel more like it’s in the single numbers and teens at times. Skies will be mainly clear tonight with temperatures dropping back to the mid-single numbers to mid-teens for overnight lows.

Tuesday looks good with morning sunshine giving way to a few afternoon clouds as a disturbance approaches. Temperatures will moderate a bit into the mid 20s to lower 30s Tuesday afternoon. A storm system is forecast to pass to our south Tuesday night into Wednesday however it looks like a weak disturbance north of the storm will move in and give us a chance to see at least some snow showers and possibly some steadier light snow at times Tuesday night through the day Wednesday. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 20s to mid-30s for highs Wednesday afternoon. An upper low approaching the area Thursday will keep us under the clouds and the chance for some scattered snow showers especially in the mountains. Colder air will move in for the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 18°-28°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows between 6°-16°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs between 25°-32°. North/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and some areas of light snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.