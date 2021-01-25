Senator Collins thanks Maine National Guard soldiers in Washington on Sunday

WASHINGTON, D.C.(WABI) - Senator Susan Collins thanked members of the Maine National Guard in Washington, D.C.

About 200 members of the 136th, 185th and 251st Engineer Companies have been in Washington for the last week, helping provide security for the inauguration.

Collins met with them Sunday.

Maine Guard members helped patrol the area around the U.S. Capitol.

They were also seen unloading cargo from a plane flown by the 101st Air Refueling Wing of the Maine Air National Guard at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

”I was so proud of the guards members, it was wonderful to thank them personally when I got back to Washington last night. They’ll be returning to Maine this week, so I wanted to make sure that I had the opportunity to thank them,” said Collins.

The Maine National Guard announced they’re sending 75 troops additional troops to D.C., to continue to provide support for the next several weeks.

Officials said about a dozen soldiers from this original group volunteered to join the new group.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.