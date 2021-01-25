Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Instagram/samuelljackson via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Samuel L. Jackson has joined a list of celebrities sharing images of themselves receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine over the weekend while wearing an Avengers-themed mask, a nod to the blockbuster film franchise in which he co-stars.

Jackson is 72, and therefore qualifies for the vaccine.

California moved into Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout earlier this month, which allows people 65 and older to get the shot.

Jackson will have to return for his second dose in three to four weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP
Police: Pair attacked man with out-of-state license plates
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 25
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobiling crash
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 24
No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor
In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 waits to take off at Chicago's...
No-fly list: Southwest last to ban emotional-support animals
President Joe Biden's German shepherds Champ and Major moved in over the weekend.
Pets are back: Biden’s 2 dogs settle in at White House
People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
President Biden signs executive orders as Congress takes the next steps in the impeachment...
House delivers impeachment article to Senate