Advertisement

Northern Light adds COVID-19 vaccination hotline

Northern Light Health’s new COVID-19 vaccination hotline for community members 70 and over is 204-8551.
Northern Light adds hotline
Northern Light adds hotline(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The trials and tribulations of vaccinating people in Maine continue.

TV5 spoke with Northern Light Health officials today about issues with this weekend’s clinic and a big change for those struggling to sign up online.

“Due to computer errors, we had 200 individuals who were extra who were scheduled for the 9 AM appointment slot,” explained Dr. James Jarvis on Monday.

He said there was coronavirus vaccine for the early arrivals on Saturday, but the added people caused a long line as Eastern Maine Medical Center’s 25 vaccinators worked their way through everybody.

Heavy traffic with people looking to sign up brought Northern Light’s website down on Monday morning.

Jarvis said those issues had been addressed and hopefully corrected and sign up window for another clinic opened Monday afternoon.

Northern Light also announced the addition of a vaccine hotline.

“We do recommend that people try to do it online as opposed to over the phone,” said Jarvis. “It’s a little bit easier and faster if you do it online than over the phone, but for those that are challenged there, we certainly understand that and will have our phone lines open.”

We asked if creating more sign up slots for people to form an ongoing list would be a way to ease frustrations for those who miss out on getting into the weekly spots.

“We have discussed doing that. Part of our problem continues to be not knowing if we’re going to be able to have the clinic open, to address that peoples’ expectation was that, oh, I must be next week,” he said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get a vaccine, and then we had to postpone that clinic.”

He says the shift in the state’s vaccination plan to expand to those over 70 has added more to their plates along with a lack of clarity on what’s coming.

“That’s been a problem for us,” said Jarvis. “We can’t plan 3-4 weeks in advance because we are literally finding out on Friday what we are going to have to administer on Monday and Tuesday. That becomes challenging for us. Unfortunately, we’re still not entirely clear what actual stock pile is out there, and that’s concerning to us as the ones who are giving the vaccine.”

Hospitals across the nation now wait to hear from the Biden Administration as to what that stock pile may consist of.

“I think they are still learning what it is that they inherited from the prior administration, and so unfortunately, I think we still are unclear about a lot of details,” he said.

Northern Light Health’s new COVID-19 vaccination hotline for community members 70 and over is 204-8551.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP
Police: Pair attacked man with out-of-state license plates
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 25
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobiling crash
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 24
No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine Senate Majority Leader to step down from Senate Leadership position
Independence Association hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Vaccination clinic focuses on Mainers with developmental disabilities
Collins meets with, thanks Maine National Guard in D.C.
Senator Collins thanks Maine National Guard soldiers in Washington on Sunday
Solar Panels at Good Shepherd Food Bank in Hampden
Maine’s largest hunger relief organization partners with local energy company to reduce carbon pollution, while feeding those in need