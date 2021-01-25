Advertisement

Mills announces actions to advance floating offshore wind array

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Governor Mills will be moving forward with a proposal for an offshore wind project. it would be the first of its kind in the nation.

Her proposal advances a floating offshore wind research array in federal waters.

She says it will also protect Maine’s more heavily fished state waters.

In a letter to the fishing industry she’s asking for the Legislature’s approval of a 10-year moratorium on new offshore wind projects in waters managed by the state.

She says her energy office is asking for input from the fishing and marine industry.

The office director says their voices are vital in moving this project forward.

Their hope and goal for the project is to embrace the potential of offshore wind to provide clean energy for Maine and maximize the economic benefits.

The research array area is proposed for an area 20 to 40 miles in the Gulf of Maine.

It would then be able to connect with the energy grid in southern Maine.

