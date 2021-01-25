Mainly Clear & Cold Tonight, Bright & Pleasant Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A ridge of high pressure will slowly cross New England tonight and tomorrow and then slip off to our northeast tomorrow night. The high will bring most of Maine a mostly clear sky tonight, with some clouds still being found across the north and mountains. As the high moves into New England the gusty wind of the past few days will continue to die off, with low temps tonight ranging from the mid-single numbers to the lower teens. The high will bring another bright day to the Pine Tree State tomorrow, with some increase in cloud cover towards evening as the ridge of high pressure moves off to our northeast.

A weak area of low pressure will approach New England from the west tomorrow night and Wednesday, while at the same time a much strong storm moves off the southern Mid-Atlantic Coastline. The weak storm will combine with some energy aloft to bring clouds and likely some light snow or snow showers to part of Maine later tomorrow night through Wednesday, with the bulk of the light snow falling across southern and western parts of the state. The risk of flurries or snow showers will continue on Thursday and possible part of Friday as well as a trough of low pressure aloft remains nearby.

A pool of bitter arctic air currently building over northwestern Canada will slide southeast into New England beginning Friday and then continue across our region Saturday and likely Sunday as well. The high temps Friday and Saturday will likely hold in the single numbers north and teens to lower 20s south, with a gusty northwest breeze likely driving the wind chill values below zero much of the time. At this point in time, it appears that a storm system may impact Maine and the rest of New England early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps between 6° and 15°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, patchy light snow and snow showers likely, with a variable wind under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, snow showers possible, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, breezy and cold, with high temps in the teens to near 20.

Saturday: Bright, breezy and frigid, with highs in the single numbers north and teens south.

