Maine’s largest hunger relief organization partners with local energy company to reduce carbon pollution, while feeding those in need

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine works with more than 500 agencies to distribute healthy, nutritious meals to those struggling with hunger.

With the help of ReVision energy, they will continue that effort, using solar panels to increase operating efficiency.

“Studies show that climate change disproportionately affects low income individuals, so this actually does align very well with our mission,” said Melissa Huston, Major Gift Officer for Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The project, started last May in Auburn, finished up in Hampden in July.

In total, there’s over 17,000 fully operational solar panels in place at Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Auburn facility, and at their Hampden distribution center.

“A big motivator of the project that we completed here in Hampden was to allow for an expansion of our cold storage capacity,” added Huston.

The panels were donated by community solar investors Fritz and Susan Onion.

Good Shepherd Food Bank will be able to purchase the electricity generated by the solar panels at a below-market rate, while reducing emissions from regional fossil fuel plants.

“Their support was able to pay for the panels up front, that allows us to realize the savings immediately, and we do have the ability to purchase the panels at a reduced cost in a few years,” said Huston.

More cost effective storage will help the food bank continue to distribute millions of pounds of food each year to Mainers in need.

“This has been a very exciting project. The food bank has been considering solar energy for many years, for lots of different reasons, but mainly for the long term savings that allow us to put more of our resources into truly ending hunger in Maine,” added Huston.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.