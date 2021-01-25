Advertisement

Maine National Guard to send more troops to DC for next several weeks

Maine National Guard heading to D.C. for the Presidential inauguration
Maine National Guard heading to D.C. for the Presidential inauguration(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine National Guard will send about 75 troops to Washington, D.C., to continue to provide support for the next several weeks.

Officials said Monday that the majority of the soldiers are not part of the original 200 that provided support for the inauguration.

The new troops will travel to Washington this week as the original group of soldiers returns to Maine.

Officials said about a dozen soldiers from the original group volunteered to remain on duty in the nation’s capital.

“The request came in from the National Guard Bureau and we wanted to continue to support while also taking our members’ personal and professional lives into account,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “The first group was informed their orders would end near the end of the month, so we put together another group of volunteers for this extended mission. Strong employer support is so critical to what we do, so we did everything we could to honor our original commitment to that first wave’s employers and families.”

Approximately 7,000 total National Guardsmen will remain on duty in Washington supporting federal agencies through the end of the month, with that number coming down to around 5,000 that may remain into March, Farnham said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP
Police: Pair attacked man with out-of-state license plates
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 25
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobiling crash
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 24
No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine Senate Majority Leader to step down from Senate Leadership position
Independence Association hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Vaccination clinic focuses on Mainers with developmental disabilities
Collins meets with, thanks Maine National Guard in D.C.
Senator Collins thanks Maine National Guard soldiers in Washington on Sunday
Solar Panels at Good Shepherd Food Bank in Hampden
Maine’s largest hunger relief organization partners with local energy company to reduce carbon pollution, while feeding those in need
Northern Light adds hotline
Northern Light adds COVID-19 vaccination hotline