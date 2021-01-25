Maine National Guard to send more troops to DC for next several weeks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine National Guard will send about 75 troops to Washington, D.C., to continue to provide support for the next several weeks.

Officials said Monday that the majority of the soldiers are not part of the original 200 that provided support for the inauguration.

The new troops will travel to Washington this week as the original group of soldiers returns to Maine.

Officials said about a dozen soldiers from the original group volunteered to remain on duty in the nation’s capital.

“The request came in from the National Guard Bureau and we wanted to continue to support while also taking our members’ personal and professional lives into account,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “The first group was informed their orders would end near the end of the month, so we put together another group of volunteers for this extended mission. Strong employer support is so critical to what we do, so we did everything we could to honor our original commitment to that first wave’s employers and families.”

Approximately 7,000 total National Guardsmen will remain on duty in Washington supporting federal agencies through the end of the month, with that number coming down to around 5,000 that may remain into March, Farnham said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.