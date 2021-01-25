Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 262 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today.

Three more Mainers have died with the coronavirus, including the 9th death in Washington County. The others come from Cumberland and York Counties.

Total deaths in the state now stand at 547.

Total cases surpass 37,000 since the start of the pandemic to 37,046. Of those, 30,108 are now confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 25 (WABI)

Due to a technical issue, the Maine CDC was not able to provide updated numbers for each county Sunday.

As a result, the numbers you’re seeing here reflect two days of new cases.

Penobscot County is reporting 71 more cases since Saturday. Waldo County has 22 more. Franklin County with 17 new cases, Waldo County 11.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.