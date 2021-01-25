Advertisement

Lewiston police investigate stabbing incident

Generic crime scene tape(Laura Bowen)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police in Lewiston are investigating a stabbing.

It happened Sunday night on Knox Street.

Police say at least one person was stabbed, however two people were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in connection with the incident.

No other information is being released at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

