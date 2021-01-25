Collins: New federal virus relief bill needs refinement

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief package needs to be refined before she can sign on to it.

Collins and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, led a conference call for lawmakers with National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.

Collins said late Sunday that she has concerns about the $1.9 trillion plan.

”I think we need to wait a little bit, until the rest of the money is out, and then asses whether additional funding is needed,” said Collins.

Collins, a moderate Republican, could cast key votes on coronavirus relief in the evenly divided U.S. Senate controlled by Democrats.

