Bus driver shortage worsens, Bangor schools remain remote this week

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor schools will continue using remote learning for the rest of this week.

Rising COVID-19 cases among students, bus drivers and monitors forced the Bangor School Department to abandon plans of returning to in-person learning this week.

A survey sent out last week aimed to see how many parents could provide their own transportation for students.

Interim superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg thanked parents for their support, but said the numbers didn’t work out.

”I spoke with the bus garage this morning and they are seeing increasing numbers of people being confirmed. As of this morning there were eleven so that is almost double what we had last week. It made it problematic for the number of students who still required busing.”

She said February 1st looks promising for a return to in-person learning as enough time will have passed for the majority of positive cases to recover.

