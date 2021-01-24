Wedding show held at Morgan Hill Event Center Sunday
Vendors today included local event centers, catering services, and entertainment services.
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Morgan Hill Event Center played host to a wedding show in Hermon today.
The event was produced by New England Premier Events out of New Hampshire.
The same company produced a wedding show at the Augusta Civic Center just last weekend.
Groups of thirty, made up of brides-to-be and guests, were allowed into the event at each time slot.
Guests were expected to follow COVID-19 safety protocols while inside.
Organizers say they despite the pandemic, they had a better than expected turnout.
