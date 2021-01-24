Advertisement

The Good Crust offers vocational skills with homegrown pizza dough

The dough is used in-house at The Miller’s Table and sold in local retailers.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman in Skowhegan is tossing out job skills along with her homemade pizza dough.

”I really desired a pizza dough that would be made with 100% locally grown grains and at the same time I saw a need for job training programs for youth who may have different needs,” said founder Heather Kerner.

With family ties to Maine Grains and a background in occupational therapy, Heather Kerner wanted to combine the two.

In September, she started The Good Crust.

“Incorporating the services of vocational rehab as a part of the dough operation is really serving a need for me, and it also meets the need of other populations in the area that might be looking for job training or a more skilled way to explore job interest,” said Kerner.

The company makes pizza dough from 100% Maine Grains.

A Skowhegan business founded by Kerner’s twin sister, Amber.

“It’s very unique in the Northeast that we have a gristmill in Central Maine to produce freshly milled stone ground flowers,” said Kerner.

Sam Tierney, a senior at Nokomis Regional High School, is learning the ins and outs of the business.

“It’s a lot of work and I have to give the credit to the entrepreneurs. I’ve learned a lot of things, as far as how food gets grown to a truck and then into the stores,” said Tierney.

He says it’s important to pay attention to what you eat.

“Having good local food that way you can stay healthy and actually feel good about what you just put into your body and not feel sluggish after,” said Tierney.

Right now, the frozen dough is used in-house at The Miller’s Table in Skowhegan and shipped out to local retailers.

Kerner hopes to continue growing the business and her mission.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobiling crash
Maine CDC data for Saturday, Jan. 23
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 328 new cases
Fiske entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including gross sexual assault of a minor.
Judge deciding if 20 years sufficient for Lincoln man who impregnated child relative
Source: AP
Police: Pair attacked man with out-of-state license plates
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 24
No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Operation Reboot Outdoors
Maine nonprofit helps veterans get outside and ‘reboot’
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine double what they were from the last few days
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine close to double in last 24 hours
Fairfield, Maine
Fairfield continues Façade Improvement and Marketing Assistance Program
The Sweet Spot opening soon in downtown Bangor
New business in Bangor aims to satisfy your sweet tooth