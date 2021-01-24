The Good Crust offers vocational skills with homegrown pizza dough

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman in Skowhegan is tossing out job skills along with her homemade pizza dough.

”I really desired a pizza dough that would be made with 100% locally grown grains and at the same time I saw a need for job training programs for youth who may have different needs,” said founder Heather Kerner.

With family ties to Maine Grains and a background in occupational therapy, Heather Kerner wanted to combine the two.

In September, she started The Good Crust.

“Incorporating the services of vocational rehab as a part of the dough operation is really serving a need for me, and it also meets the need of other populations in the area that might be looking for job training or a more skilled way to explore job interest,” said Kerner.

The company makes pizza dough from 100% Maine Grains.

A Skowhegan business founded by Kerner’s twin sister, Amber.

“It’s very unique in the Northeast that we have a gristmill in Central Maine to produce freshly milled stone ground flowers,” said Kerner.

Sam Tierney, a senior at Nokomis Regional High School, is learning the ins and outs of the business.

“It’s a lot of work and I have to give the credit to the entrepreneurs. I’ve learned a lot of things, as far as how food gets grown to a truck and then into the stores,” said Tierney.

He says it’s important to pay attention to what you eat.

“Having good local food that way you can stay healthy and actually feel good about what you just put into your body and not feel sluggish after,” said Tierney.

Right now, the frozen dough is used in-house at The Miller’s Table in Skowhegan and shipped out to local retailers.

Kerner hopes to continue growing the business and her mission.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.