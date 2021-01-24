St. Joseph’s Hospital begins vaccinating the public

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Phase 1b of vaccinations began for many hospitals around the state Saturday.

This latest round of vaccines are available to Mainers over the age of 70.

St. Joseph’s hospital in Bangor kicked off that process this weekend.

Although they’re working with a small amount of doses.

“We receive a small amount every week. We’re hoping as time goes on that amount will increase and we suspect that it will,” said Bethany McKnight of St’ Joseph’s Hospital.

But the question remains, who gets the shot first?

“A lot of individuals have been calling us and asking us when can I get my shot? How is that process going to work,” said McKnight.

For patients in the hospital’s network, instead of calling them, they call you, if you’re so lucky.

“Our approach is truly to randomize the eligible patients and give them a call. We call you. And say you’ve won the lottery. Your time is now, come on in and we have a vaccine ready for you,” said McKnight.

One of Saturday’s ‘lottery’ winners was Dolores Morin.

“I had the call from this hospital. And they gave me the date and of course I jumped to it. So let’s hope it works and I have a few more years under my belt. This is the reason why I really wanted it, I lucked out,” said McKnight.

If you’d like to find out your eligibility for the vaccine, you can learn more at maine.gov/covid19.

