Advertisement

SpaceX launches 143 satellites in record-setting mission

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CNN) – SpaceX has launched a record number of satellites using a single rocket.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday.

The rocket carried 143 satellite devices to space. That’s a record number of satellites ever deployed on a single mission, according to SpaceX.

The mission is part of SpaceX’s new rideshare business strategy: to make regularly scheduled launches carrying batches of small satellites, rather than single large payloads.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobiling crash
Maine CDC data for Saturday, Jan. 23
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 328 new cases
Fiske entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including gross sexual assault of a minor.
Judge deciding if 20 years sufficient for Lincoln man who impregnated child relative
Source: AP
Police: Pair attacked man with out-of-state license plates
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 24
No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief
In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his...
Mexico’s president says he’s tested positive for COVID-19
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
AP source: Lawmakers threatened ahead of impeachment trial
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) fumbles after being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jordan...
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl