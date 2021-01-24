Portland police determine suspicious package was not explosive

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Hours after a suspicious package was discovered in downtown Portland, police determined it was not an explosive device.

Portland Police say a box surrounded by feathers along with a spray-painted message was left outside the Portland Museum of Art along Congress Street around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The word “BALM” was spray painted on the sidewalk, according to responders.

For a few hours Saturday, roads around Congress Square Plaza were closed and some businesses were evacuated.

The department’s Hazardous Device Team determined the package was non-explosive.

In a news release, Portland Police said, “The contents of the package can be described as concerning and a criminal investigation is currently underway to determine who placed the package and their motivation for this act.”

According to investigators, surveillance images show a light colored pickup truck turning from High Street onto Free Street and park near the museum around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The man driving the truck then carried the package to the museum, according to police, and placed it in the vestibule and left driving down Free Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland Police at 207-874-8575.

Police have Congress Sq Plaza cordoned off after a suspicious package was found near the Portland Museum of Art. Hazardous Device Team is on scene. pic.twitter.com/eYsmAhuzPv — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) January 23, 2021

