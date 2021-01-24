Advertisement

Police seeking witnesses to deadly crash in Dresden

Police say Eva Russell-Edmonds was walking along Route 127 when she was struck and killed by a car.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DRESDEN, Maine (WMTW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone who may have witnessed a deadly crash in Dresden on Friday evening.

Officials said Eva Russell-Edmonds, 40, of Woolwich, was walking on Route 127/Middle Road shortly after 5 p.m. when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The crash occurred about one-quarter mile south of the Indian Road intersection, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, Matthew Larochelle, 44, of Richmond, was unable to see Russell-Edmonds because she was wearing dark clothing. Police said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Officials said deputies were in the area investigating an earlier complaint of a person walking in the road. Deputies checked the area, which was about four miles from the scene of the deadly crash, but had not located the person.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have seen a pedestrian on Route 127 between 3 and 5:15 p.m. Friday is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 882-7332 or email BKANE@Lincolnso.me. Police said they are also asking anyone who may have given a ride to a pedestrian to contact them since it’s unlikely a pedestrian would have covered that distance on foot.

