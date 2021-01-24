Police: Pair attacked man with out-of-state license plates

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Portland police have arrested two people they say attacked a man because his car had Vermont license plates.

Police say the suspects yelled at the victim and told him that he shouldn’t be in Maine, then assaulted him on Friday afternoon.

They damaged his car and tried to pull him out of the vehicle, police said.

The victim, whose name was not made public, was not seriously hurt. Nathaniel Glavin and Vanessa Lazaro both face assault and drug charges.

Lazaro was taken to the hospital and Glavin was held on $10,000 bail. It was not clear if they had attorneys.

