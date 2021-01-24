Partly to Mostly Sunny, Windy & Cold Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is positioned to our northwest, north of the Great Lakes region. We also have an area of low pressure retrograding to the south and west this morning. This low will begin to lift off to the north and east throughout the day. This system even brought periods of light snow to parts of Eastern and Southern Aroostook County this morning. However, considering we are in between these two systems, this is the reason for the windy start to the day. These winds will continue throughout the afternoon as well. It will be on the cold side with highs in the teens to mid 20s. When you factor in the wind, it will feel like the single digits and lower teens statewide today. Otherwise, a mixture of sun and clouds. The general theme will be more clouds this morning, with clearing later in the day. Mainly clear skies expected tonight. The winds will slowly subside, it will however remain on the blustery side. Lows will fall back to the single digits to mid teens, feeling like the single digits above and below zero for most.

High pressure builds into New England on Monday. Lots of sunshine expected with highs in the 20s. It will be breezy, however, the winds will not be nearly as strong as they have been this weekend. A storm system will pass to our south on Tuesday. It does not look like it will have an impact on our state. Skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will moderate a bit into the mid 20s to lower 30s. High pressure will build in behind that storm system on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Another storm system looks like it will pass us well to our south on Thursday, pushing off the Mid-Atlantic coastline. A dry day is expected in our area with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, cold and windy. Highs will run in the teens to mid 20s. Windy, out of the NW at 10-20 mph, gusts 25-35 mph. Wind chills will run in the single digits and teens.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies and cold. Lows fall back to the single digits to mid teens. Winds will slowly subside, but it will still be blustery out of the NW at 10-15 mph.

Monday: Lots of sunshine, moderating temperatures. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will run in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.