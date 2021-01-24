No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the first time in two weeks, the Maine CDC is reporting no new coronavirus-related deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 544.

The Maine CDC is reporting 189 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

There are now 36,787 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

29,913 are confirmed.

189 people are hospitalized, 55 are in critical care.

As of Sunday morning, 109,262 coronavirus vaccinations have been given out.

86,605 people have received their first dose, while 22,657 have received their second dose.

*The Maine CDC is reporting IT problems that are interrupting the daily data update on their webpage. Staff are working to fix the issue.

This story will be updated.

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.

Maine COVID-19 vaccinations as of Jan. 24 (WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.