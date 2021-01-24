Advertisement

No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday

There are now 36,787 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 24
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 24(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the first time in two weeks, the Maine CDC is reporting no new coronavirus-related deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 544.

The Maine CDC is reporting 189 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

There are now 36,787 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

29,913 are confirmed.

189 people are hospitalized, 55 are in critical care.

As of Sunday morning, 109,262 coronavirus vaccinations have been given out.

86,605 people have received their first dose, while 22,657 have received their second dose.

*The Maine CDC is reporting IT problems that are interrupting the daily data update on their webpage. Staff are working to fix the issue.

This story will be updated.

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.

Maine COVID-19 vaccinations as of Jan. 24
Maine COVID-19 vaccinations as of Jan. 24(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobiling crash
Maine CDC data for Saturday, Jan. 23
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 328 new cases
Fiske entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including gross sexual assault of a minor.
Judge deciding if 20 years sufficient for Lincoln man who impregnated child relative
Source: AP
Police: Pair attacked man with out-of-state license plates

Latest News

People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs