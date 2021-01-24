Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered at Northern Light EMMC Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor held their first COVID-19 community vaccination clinic Saturday.

Those vaccinated were by appointment.

The clinic offered 25 vaccination stations staffed by hospital employees who volunteered their time.

Hospital officials say nearly 1,000 members of the public were vaccinated Saturday.

Roughly 600 people were 70 years of age or older, and approximately 400 were regional healthcare workers.

In a statement, hospital officials say that there were lessons learned at the clinic.

Their hope is that future clinics will run more smoothly.

They say they continue to make adjustments and are appreciative of everyone’s patience.

Saturday’s vaccination clinic was a short-term solution to get vaccine to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

Staff say plans are in the works to offer clinics at another location that is appropriate for Maine winters as they expect both demand and vaccine supply to increase.

“We did our best to keep the lines moving, opened a half hour early when we noticed people starting to line up, and accommodated anyone who wished to wait in their cars until their scheduled appointment time. We look forward to scheduling additional people for future clinics starting Monday when more vaccine is made available.”

To register for an appointment visit: covid.northernlighthealth.org/publicvaccine.

