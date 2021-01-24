Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered at Northern Light EMMC Saturday

In a statement, hospital officials say that there were lessons learned at the clinic.
William and Judith Fraser and Helen Cowan received their shots from their very own...
William and Judith Fraser and Helen Cowan received their shots from their very own granddaughter, Kara O'Donnell, RN, staff nurse, Emergency Department, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.(Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor held their first COVID-19 community vaccination clinic Saturday.

Those vaccinated were by appointment.

The clinic offered 25 vaccination stations staffed by hospital employees who volunteered their time.

Hospital officials say nearly 1,000 members of the public were vaccinated Saturday.

Roughly 600 people were 70 years of age or older, and approximately 400 were regional healthcare workers.

In a statement, hospital officials say that there were lessons learned at the clinic.

Their hope is that future clinics will run more smoothly.

They say they continue to make adjustments and are appreciative of everyone’s patience.

Saturday’s vaccination clinic was a short-term solution to get vaccine to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

Staff say plans are in the works to offer clinics at another location that is appropriate for Maine winters as they expect both demand and vaccine supply to increase.

To register for an appointment visit: covid.northernlighthealth.org/publicvaccine.

Posted by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on Saturday, January 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Saturday, Jan. 23
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 328 new cases
Fiske entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including gross sexual assault of a minor.
Judge deciding if 20 years sufficient for Lincoln man who impregnated child relative
Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobiling crash
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards...
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

Latest News

There is growing concern that virus variants, such as the one first identified in the United...
States struggle as demand for COVID-19 vaccine outpaces supply
Danny Plata, an emergency room nurse and single father of two, tested positive for COVID-19 and...
Nurse battling COVID-19 may have contracted virus between vaccine doses
In between doses, experts say the Pfizer vaccine is 50% effective. It takes at least two weeks...
Calif. nurse hospitalized with COVID-19 days after receiving second vaccine dose
One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.
St. Joseph’s Hospital begins vaccinating the public