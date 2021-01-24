Advertisement

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce Holds 2nd “Take-Out Challenge”

Participants in the challenge have a chance to win a $25 gift card from Damon’s Beverage
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a challenge designed to help struggling restaurants.

For the next eight weeks, the Chamber is doing the second “Take-Out Challenge”, where people who eat at local restaurants have a chance to win a twenty five dollar Damon’s Beverage gift card.

All you have to do is go to a select restaurant, take a picture of your receipt, and send it to the Chamber, and you’ll be entered into a weekly drawing.

The Chamber organized the challenge after winter setting in made it difficult to continue making profits through things like outdoor dining.

They hope that this encourages the community to come out and support businesses in vital need during a tough time.

”So, it’s kind of, a little bit of fun for the area people and also just, we hope that any little thing that we can do that pushes more businesses towards the restaurants and eateries, that’s what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Cindy Stevens, Program Director for the Chamber.

To learn more about the participating restaurants and how you can take part, you can go to the MID MAINE CHAMBER DOT COM SLASH CMS

