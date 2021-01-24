Mainly Clear & Cold Tonight, Lots of Sunshine Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is positioned to our northwest, north of the Great Lakes region. With that, mainly clear skies expected tonight. The winds will slowly subside, it will however remain on the blustery side. Lows will fall back to the single digits to mid teens, feeling like the single digits above and below zero for most.

High pressure builds into New England on Monday. Lots of sunshine expected with highs in the 20s. It will be breezy, however, the winds will not be nearly as strong as they have been this weekend. A storm system will pass to our south on Tuesday. It does not look like it will have an impact on our state. Skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will moderate a bit into the mid 20s to lower 30s. High pressure will build in behind that storm system on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Another storm system looks like it will pass us well to our south on Thursday, pushing off the Mid-Atlantic coastline. A dry day is expected in our area with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies and cold. Lows fall back to the single digits to mid teens. Winds will slowly subside, but it will still be blustery out of the NW at 10-15 mph.

Monday: Lots of sunshine, moderating temperatures. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will run in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.