Caribou man dies in snowmobiling crash

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Game Wardens say a Caribou man was killed in a snowmobile crash Friday night.

25-year-old Emmanuel Bouchard was traveling south on ITS 105 towards Caribou with a large group.

Once the group arrived in Caribou they realized Bouchard was not with them.

Members of the group went back and met a separate group who had found Bouchard off the side of the trail.

Game Wardens say Bouchard was traveling at a high rate of speed and veered off the trail, down and embankment and struck several trees.

Bouchard was wearing a helmet and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

