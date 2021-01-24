Advertisement

Caribou man dies in snowmobiling crash

Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the evening of January 22nd.(WAGM)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Game Wardens say a Caribou man was killed in a snowmobile crash Friday night.

25-year-old Emmanuel Bouchard was traveling south on ITS 105 towards Caribou with a large group.

Once the group arrived in Caribou they realized Bouchard was not with them.

Members of the group went back and met a separate group who had found Bouchard off the side of the trail.

Game Wardens say Bouchard was traveling at a high rate of speed and veered off the trail, down and embankment and struck several trees.

Bouchard was wearing a helmet and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

