Advertisement

Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will formally reinstate COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders, according to two White House officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order, also confirmed Sunday that South Africa would be added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation.

Biden is reversing an order from President Donald Trump in his final days in office that called for the relaxation of the travel restrictions as of Tuesday.

The decision to reverse the order is not surprising, but the addition of South Africa to the restricted travel list highlights the new administration’s concern about mutations in the virus.

The South Africa variant has not been discovered in the United States, but another variant — originating in the United Kingdom — has been detected in several states.

Reuters was first to report Biden’s decision to add South Africa to the list.

Biden last week issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival. The order also requires that all U.S.-bound passengers ages 2 and above get negative COVID-19 test results within three days before traveling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobiling crash
Maine CDC data for Saturday, Jan. 23
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 328 new cases
Fiske entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including gross sexual assault of a minor.
Judge deciding if 20 years sufficient for Lincoln man who impregnated child relative
Source: AP
Police: Pair attacked man with out-of-state license plates
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 24
No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief
In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his...
Mexico’s president says he’s tested positive for COVID-19
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
AP source: Lawmakers threatened ahead of impeachment trial
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) fumbles after being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jordan...
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl