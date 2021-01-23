Advertisement

UMaine Cooperative Extension to host virtual wild blueberry conference

They’re offering 17 biweekly sessions.
Starting January 27th, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a virtual wild blueberry conference.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Are you interested in learning more about one of Maine’s most important agricultural exports?

They’ll run through March 24th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional sessions are scheduled from noon to two January 29th through March 19th.

Conference topics include research updates on pollination, water, pest, and disease management, and more.

The conference is free.

Registration is required.

