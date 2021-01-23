Advertisement

UMaine developing ride hailing tool for older residents

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine is working on a smartphone application that will assist the visually impaired and older residents in hailing rides.

Maine has one of the oldest populations in the nation, and many older residents live in rural areas that aren’t connected to public transportation.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the UMaine smartphone project $300,000 to help solve that problem.

The tool is called Ava, which its developers said stands for Autonomous Vehicle Assistant.

