Two staff members at Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor test positive for COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported on Thursday there were eight cases of coronavirus at Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor.

We’re learning Friday that number is incorrect.

The Maine Veterans’ Home Development and Communications Director in Bangor says two staff members currently have coronavirus.

Josh Scroggins says no residents have gotten the virus.

To date, he says a total of six cases are associated with the home.

We asked Scroggins what could have gone wrong with the numbers.

Josh Scroggins, Dir. Development & Communications Maine Veterans’ Home, said, ”In working with the Maine CDC, we discovered that there were a few individuals who were not employees at MVH Bangor who were associated with the MVH Bangor facility. They were tagged as if they had been tested positive and been staff members there and they were not, so we needed to correct those numbers. There were also a few individuals that had not tested positive that were associated with MVH Bangor.”

Scroggins says they’ve had to quarantine residents at times.

We’re told staff and residents are tested often.

“We frequently do quarantine residents at times, anytime that we have signs or symptoms that we think that there might be a case of COVID-19, we will put a resident in quarantine. That’s something that is a standard practice in long term care facilities to isolate any potential spread of an outbreak, but as far as actual residents being tested they’ve been tested on average our residents have been tested multiple times throughout the pandemic and sometimes as many as 6 seven, eight times per resident,” Scroggins added.

The most recent tests were done Tuesday.

Scroggins says one staff member tested positive and all residents were negative.

He says the other staff member who currently has COVID-19 last worked on January 15th and tested positive on the 17th.

