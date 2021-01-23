Partly Cloudy, Cold & Blustery Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has built into our north and west. An area of low pressure is positioned to our north and east. Due to this it will be a windy night as the wind to continue to funnel through these two systems. The winds will only continue to increase tonight. Lows will run in the single digits and lower teens. Winds will be sustained 10-20 mph out of the NW, wind gusts will run 30-40 mph. This will cause wind chills to run below zero statewide. -10 to 0 degrees from Bangor, south to the coast. -20 to –10 degrees for the Central Highlands and for most of Northern Aroostook County. Across the Western mountains, -30 to –20 degrees. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies expected.

This area of high pressure will stay to our northwest tomorrow, the area of low pressure to our north and east will slowly move away from the state. It will still be cold and windy with highs in the teens to mid 20s. Winds will be sustained 10-20+ mph out of the northwest. This will once again cause wind chills in the single digits and teens. Skies will be partly cloudy statewide. High pressure builds into New England on Monday. Lots of sunshine expected with highs in the 20s. A storm system will pass to our south on Tuesday. At this point, it does not look like it will have an impact on our state. Skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will moderate a bit into the mid 20s to lower 30s. High pressure will build in behind that storm system on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold and windy. Lows will run in the single digits to lower teens. Winds NW 10-20+ mph, gusts 30-40 mph. This will result in wind chills below zero statewide.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies, cold and blustery. Highs will run in the teens to mid 20s. Windy out of the NW at 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph. Wind chills will run in the single digits and teens.

Monday: Lots of sunshine, moderating temperatures. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

