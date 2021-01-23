Maine nonprofit helps veterans get outside and ‘reboot’

TURNER, Maine (WABI) - A Maine nonprofit is helping veterans get outside and into nature.

“We may not talk about it but we can tell when we’re here together that we’re all going through the same thing,” said founder and CEO of Operation Reboot Outdoors Daniel Waite.

Daniel Waite knows how important it is to get veterans, law enforcement officers and active service members outside and enjoying nature.

After returning from Iraq in 2007, Waite says he shared stories at Walter Reed about hunting and fishing in Maine.

“I told them that when I got out I’d like to try and start some kind of thing where I brought those guys up and showed them what I was talking about,” said Waite.

In 2019, he started Operation Reboot Outdoors to give them that chance.

Waite says their goal is to close the gap between military and civilian life that claims the lives of 22 heroes a day.

“A lot of veterans come home and they get lost, they don’t know what to do, and you just want to sit inside and hide from everything. The idea of reboot is to pull these guys out of the house and hang out with like minded individuals,” said Waite.

Waite says everyone who comes leaves as family, but he’s worried about the toll COVID-19 is taking on mental health.

“I think it’s gonna be very important to have organizations like this for being cooped up inside for so long,” said Waite.

As for the future, Waite says they plan to make their properties fully ADA compliant.

A new property will add gold panning and maple syrup tapping

He wants to continue growing and give more veterans the chance to get outside and reboot.

“We cover everything that Maine has to offer, If you reach out to us and you have something you want to do, we’re always up for it,” said Waite.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.