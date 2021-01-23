Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 328 new cases

The statewide death toll has risen to 544.
Maine CDC data for Saturday, Jan. 23
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - Another four Mainers have died as a result of COVID-19.

The four additional deaths reported Saturday include one resident of Androscoggin County, two residents of Cumberland County and one resident of Penobscot County.

One of the people who died was a women, while three were men.

One was between 60 and 69 years old, one was between 70 and 79 years old, and two were 80 or older.

The Maine CDC is reporting 328 new cases Saturday.

There have been 36,598 coronavirus cases in Maine since the pandemic began.

Of those, 29,780 are confirmed.

Cumberland County is reporting the most new cases overnight with 84.

York has 65.

Androscoggin has 44.

The Maine CDC says 185 Mainers are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 57 are in critical care.

As of Saturday morning, the Maine CDC says 104,926 people have been vaccinated, so far.

83,022 people have received their first shot.

21,904 people have received the second dose.

More than 6,500 total shots were administered Friday.

Maine CDC vaccinations as of Jan. 23
